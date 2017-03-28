Petra Set to Distribute Award Winning Connected Car Devices from Nonda

EDMOND, OK (03.29.2017) – Petra Industries, the consumer electronic industry’s accessory authority, has partnered with the multiple award winning, connected car accessory company Nonda.

As a leader in app-enabled, connected car accessories, Nonda is focused on creating products that solve a problem and can be easily installed by consumers in under 10 minutes. Their products include a ZUS smart charger that includes 2 USB Ports and more importantly keeps track of where a car is parked so users will never lose their car again. Plus, brand new to their lineup for 2017 is the iHere 3.0 Smart Key Finder that is the only rechargeable item locator in the world and finds users keys in one click. In addition to these Smart Accessories, Petra also brought on board super-duty cables with nylon braiding for a strong, splinter and tangle free charge and the world’s smallest USB-C Adapter.

“Petra’s vision, leadership, and experience in mobile accessories make them a strong partner in building the consumer connected car category,” said Ivan Chong, Nonda Vice President of Sales. “We look forward to working together to transform the market with Nonda’s expanding portfolio of innovative products.”

Although relatively new to the Consumer Technology realm, Nonda is already racking up awards with a IoT Award for Connected Car accessory of the Year for their flagship product the Zus. They also received a 2016 Red Dot Award and at CES 2017 they were awarded a ShowStoppers LaunchIt Competition winner and a SVIEF Cross Border Innovation Award.

“Nonda’s products are a welcome expansion to our PowerTrip product segment,” said Tate Morgan, Petra President. “They are quickly making a name for themselves in the CT world and we are thrilled to distribute their innovative products to our retail dealers across the country.”

