ASA Electronics Makes Improvements to Fabrication Department

ELKHART, IN (03.29.2017) – ASA Electronics, always striving to be on the cutting edge of technology and efficiency, sponsored an in-house project with the IN-MaC Technology Adoption Program along with Purdue University to increase the efficiency of their fabrication department. Beginning in May of 2016, the program worked in cooperation with ASA Electronics to lay out a specified improvement plan. The program is at a close, but the process is ongoing.

“They were able to guide us to finding weaknesses within our fabrication department. In order to change the way of thinking in production we needed to identify our strengths and weaknesses. With IPFW’s help, we were able to do this and come up with an action plan on how to better manage production scheduling and assembly. Many of these changes will take place gradually but we have already started implementing new ideas and process changes.” -Joe Caban, Operations Supervisor at ASA Electronics

Utilizing the consultation and support from the IN-MaC program, the fabrication department at ASA Electronics has been able to identify inefficiencies and develop alternatives to run more smoothly. This process of ongoing, continuous improvement will help the entire organization continue their 40 year legacy of being a technology leader.

Visit www.asaelectronics.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

