JL Audio Partners with MEA for 2017 KnowledgeFest Spring Event

MIRAMAR, FL (03.28.2017) – JL Audio, an innovator in high-end audio solutions, has announced plans for their support and participation at the 2017 KnowledgeFest Spring Event to be held April 9-11 in Indianapolis, Indiana. JL Audio will host a series of educational product training sessions, and also showcase new products including the exciting new C7 and C1 speaker systems, in Booth 502.

As a Diamond Partner, JL Audio continues to share the vision of The Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) whose mission is to educate, inform and empower the industry.

“We feel it’s important for JL Audio to support the MEA organization and their commitment to the mobile electronics industry. We applaud their ongoing commitment to education as a method to advance our industry as a whole,” stated Bryatt Fischer, Marketing Director.

Manufacturer Trainings – Room 104

This year JL Audio is all-in with five training sessions. Steve Turrisi, Director of Training and Technical Services, will present a new hands-on training module covering OEM Integration with the FiX line of products. “This new hands-on approach has really helped demystify OEM integration and provides JL Audio’s partners with the simple, precise process to successfully produce a clean, flat audio signal with the FiX line of OEM Integration DSPs.” explained Turrisi.

Until now, this training, which utilizes simulation consoles, has only been available at JL Audio headquarters and manufacturing facility in Miramar, Florida.

“Utilizing the MEA KnowledgeFest event only made logical sense to take this level of training on-the-road. Chris Cook and his entire organization have been instrumental in making this possible and we are excited to see how this level of training is received at this year’s event.” added Bryatt Fischer, Marketing Director.

Sunday, April 9—12:45pm – 1:45pm

OEM Integration Made Easy with FiX and the All-New Functionality

with TüN Software*

OEM Integration Made Easy with FiX and the All-New Functionality

with TüN Software*

OEM Integration Made Easy with FiX and the All-New Functionality

with TüN Software*

System Tuning in 10 Minutes or Less with TwK System Tuning DSP

and TüN Software

System Tuning in 10 Minutes or Less with TwK System Tuning DSP

and TüN Software

*Seating is limited for the hands-on OEM Integration trainings, reserve your seat today.

Visit jlaudio.com and knowledgefest.org for more.

