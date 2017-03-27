DD Audio to Recognize Top 10 Domestic and International Dealers of 2016

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (03.28.2017) – DD Audio will be recognizing their top domestic and international dealers for 2016 with commemorative plaques that were proudly designed and manufactured at their Oklahoma City headquarters. The entire staff at DD Audio is dedicated to engineering and building the types of products that installation experts use to create the best custom audio systems on the planet, and they feel these plaques symbolize the partnership with their dealers in making people’s lives sound better.

“DD greatly appreciates not only our top dealers, but all of our dealers for their continued support. Honoring top dealers is just a small way for us to say thank you and congratulations on a great year. DD is honored to have such a supportive dealer infrastructure and we’re looking forward to collaborating and shaping the 12 volt industry together for years to come.” -The DD Audio Team

