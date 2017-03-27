AudioControl to Offer OEM Integration Training at 2017 Spring KnowledgeFest in Indianapolis

SEATTLE, WA (03.28.2017) – AudioControl has announced their training schedule for the 2017 Spring KnowledgeFest to be held in Indianapolis.

AudioControl is offering Knowledgefest attendees two training sessions focused on the opportunities that exist with OEM integration—to attract new customers and earn repeat business. “We are on a mission to help 12V specialists gain confidence when it comes to sound processing and OE Integration,” said Chris Bennett, National Sales Director, Mobile Audio for AudioControl. “At KnowledgeFest, we will show dealers what makes AccuBASS so unique and why hundreds of top specialists are having success using AudioControl processors and amplifiers in every installation that retains a factory source unit.”

AudioControl dealer training will address helping both sales and installation teams better understand the right way to integrate and tune systems using the new AudioControl smart user interface software. This powerful and intuitive software tool will become the gold standard for the 12v industry, enabling installers to optimize each system to see, hear, correct and learn about signal paths as it travels through AudioControl digital signal processors and amplifiers. Each KnowledgeFest seminar will also include a roadmap of new AudioControl products as well as an interactive Q&A session.

AudioControl training details follow:

Course ID: MT-AudioControl Dealer Training

Track: Manufacturer Training

Title: Sound Processing and OEM Integration

Sunday, April 9th 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AudioControl Dealer Training

Monday, April 10th 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm AudioControl Dealer Training

Meeting Room: Sunday Room 106 / Monday Room 108

See AudioControl at Spring KnowledgeFest in Booth 212.

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

