Massive Audio Named Manufacturer of the Year 2016 – 12Volt by P&E Distributors

MURFREESBORO, TN (03.27.2017) – Massive Audio SoCal USA ,a leader in 12volt mobile audio, is pleased to announce the company’s award as ‘Manufacturer of the Year 2016-12volt’ from P&E Distributors.

The award was presented by P&E Distributing at The Show 2017 in Murfreesboro TN, March 18th & 19th. The award, a pearl white “Cheech & Chong” Les Paul guitar with engraved Massive Audio logo, was presented to National Sales Manager Craig Bremner at the Saturday night dealer dinner at the beautiful Hilton Embassy Suites.

The show with over 140 brands on display is the one of the largest show of its kind every year. “This year’s show blew the roof off last year’s event. I wrote a lot of Massive orders and our booth was busy all afternoon. The ‘Manufacturer Award’ was a result of your 34% sales increase with P&E in 2016. P&E reported a 28% increase in dealer attendance at this year’s The Show and it showed! Great Show, Great people,” Bremner stated.

Josh Eatherly rlated to 12voltnews.com, “Massive Audio put programs in place not only to sell more product but to provide value to retailers. Monitoring online sales, providing POP for retailers, and best of all making top north product. After all, we are in the business of selling sound. Why should it not be the best sound!”

For more information please contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit www.massiveaudio.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

