Great to See 12Volt Retailers and Reps Instagrammin’ 

SHREVEPORT, LA (03.26.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The 3 examples in this 12voltBite deliver a meaningful message to their followers. Each post features content the respective company’s social media followers will find interesting and informative.

Retailer Creative Audio Customs, Brooklyn NY, certainly grabbed the attention of their followers when they posted the image of this McLaren parked in front of their store. Knowing the owner of this ultra high-dollar prize was confident with the expertise of the Creative Audio Customs’ crew speaks volumes for their operation!! Great positioning of the McLaren for the image guys!

Ryan Klein, Cerwin Vega/Diamond Audio Western Regional, posted an image of Cerwin Vega speakers installed in a hot cycle at CES 2017. Power sports is a very hot category and the owners of high dollar bikes have money to spend on audio gear as they crank it up and race down the highway.

As a very successful Florida-based rep firm Dynamic Sales and Marketing gets the value of making posts of their activities on Instagram. This post, #repsontheroad, showcased a recent Hertz Audison OEM product session in Florida that included well attended stops in Tampa and Miami. Keep up the good work John Schneid and crew.

Social media is a great way to engage with followers in today’s budget strained world. Hat’s off to the companies that have built a community of followers numbering in the thousands.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

Want to see your post on the 12volt News Network? Use #12voltnews…..you never know!

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,500 12VoltBite posts.

