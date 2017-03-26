Events Were Rockin’ Across the 12Volt Industry the Week of March 20th

SHREVEPORT, LA (03.27.17) – The week of March 20th was very busy across the 12volt industry. The MRI Mobile Expo in Sturbridge MA and the Boost 12volt Show Events, presented by Custom Plus, in Auburn WA and Portland Or were all very well attended by dealers in the area of the respective distributors.

The weekend of March 24th through the 26th was highlighted by SBN 31 and the Spring Turkey Run at the Daytona International Speedway. MECA, dB DragRacing and IASCA members and competitors filled the lanes at the legendary NASCAR track in Daytona FL.

The MRI Mobile Expo returned to the Sturbridge Host Hotel Convention Center for a full day filled with an active show floor and a strong lineup of brand specific product sessions.

Seth Halstead, Kenwood Eastern Regional Training Manager, related to 12voltnews.com, “The Kenwood session went great with an attendance of 75. The new Kenwood DMX7704S Digital Multimedia receiver, with an iDatalink Maestro RR and the DRV-N520 integrated dashboard camera installed, in the Ford F150 in the booth were very well received by attendees. Overall the Expo itself was a huge hit and extremely well attended.”

Karl Giles, Eastern Regional CV/DA commented, “We were on site with Diamond Audio and dealers really like our lineup for 2017. The dealer turnout was huge and we all got very lucky with good weather for the week.”

Kicker’s presentation by Aaron Malin was were well attended and dealers are excited about moving the Kicker products through this year.

Reports ate the Boost 12volt Show events in Auburn WA and Portland Or, March 21st and 23rd, respectively were exciting and well attended. Over 20 vendors, with $5000. in prizes and 7 vendor product sessions were on the schedules. Grand prize drawing included 4K big screen TV. See custom_plus on Instagram for a number of posts from the events.



The SBN 31 event, in conjunction with the Spring Turkey Run, filled the infield of the famous Daytona International Speedway the weekend of March 24th-26th. MECA, dB DragRacing and IASCA lanes were set up for organization members and competitors.

Paul Papadeus, in charge of the event, related to 12voltnews.com, “SPL competitors loved the venue. Competitors and spectators were free to move around and bone crushing SPL was not an issue. Demo guys had their own city. Cranking it up with no opposition other than themselves. SoundCrafters was on site as an area retailer.

Watch for much more to come at 12voltnews.com on the web and social media. [Instagram] [Facebook] [Twitter]

Share this:



Tweet

Email

