LESCO Spring Sales Event …Best Turnout in Years

ORANGE CITY, FL (03.24.2017) – The LESCO Spring Sales Event drew a dealer turnout that was the best in many years. The event was held at LESCO’s Orange City headquarters which is located between Orlando and Daytona Beach.

LESCO’S Neil Brookmyer stated, “Dealers expected lots of special deals, product information with hands on trainings, as well as food, beverage, prizes, and giveaways. The LESCO team, with the support of our vendors, delivered. The crowd in the house definitely topped 200. Pulled pork and chicken were on the menu and the plates on the buffet were stacked high.”

The LESCO showroom turned into a strong trade show for the Spring Savings event.

There were over 30 vendors in attendance. First timers included Aquatic AV, Accele, American Bass, and Full Throttle Batteries. Returning Vendors included AAMP, Audiopipe, Bazooka, Brandmotion, Concept, Crux, Directed, Dual, Echomaster, JVC, Kinetik, Massive, Metra, Omega, Polk, Power Acoustik, Precision Power, PRV, Q Power, Renegade, Rosen, Rostra, Solargard, Soundstream, SPAL, Stetsom, Uniden, Whistler, and More.

The blindspot category was hot with products from Brandmotion, Rosen, Rostra and Accele. American Bass, with Bob Ajuha, was busy throughout the show. The crew from Full Throttle Battery also saw a steady stream of dealers checking out their lineup.

Visit lescodistributing.com for more.

