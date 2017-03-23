JL Audio Updates TüN DSP Tuning Software for PC

MIRAMAR, FL (03.24.2017) – JL Audio has released a software update to its popular DSP tuning software for the PC platform. The latest release, TüN 2.0, now adds support for JL Audio’s FiX 82 and FiX 86 OEM integration DSPs, while also offering enhanced functionality with TwK-88 and TwK-D8 System Tuning DSPs.

JL Audio’s VP-Marketing, Manville Smith said, “This new release of the TüN software demonstrates our commitment to further developing the capabilities of our DSP products. The new functionality with FiX products is a big leap forward in OEM integration, giving installers a powerful diagnostic and setup tool. The best part is that all the FiX hardware we’ve already sold into the field can be updated for use with the new TüN 2.0.”

The free software update is available at www.jlaudio.com/tun

Share this:



Tweet

Email

