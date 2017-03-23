Boom Mat Introduces Black Underhood Thermal Acoustic Lining

AVON LAKE, OH (03.24.2017) – Boom Mat now offers its Underhood Thermal Acoustic Lining in a new black color with a cool carbon fiber look. Developed to serve a dual role, it effectively reduces noise entering the passenger compartment and also works to keep the hood surface cool to protect paint. Like Boom Mat’s original Underhood Thermal Acoustic Liner, this too is an easy peel-and-stick product that is easy to install.

Made of 1/2” thick, high quality, industrial acoustical grade material with a textured carbon look, the 13 sq. ft. sized lining is ideal for insulating the underside of the hood for a quieter, more comfortable ride; especially in today’s modified vehicles with high performance heat producing engines. Sized 32” x 59”, it resists both mold and mildew and can also be used to reduce noise on generator boxes, insulating engine doghouses or marine and powersports applications.

For more information about Boom Mat’s Black Underhood Thermal Acoustic Lining, part #050129, visit boommat.com

