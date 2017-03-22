Attendance at The Show 2017, Presented by P&E Distributors, Up 28%

MURFREESBORO,TN (03.23.2017) – The Show 2017, one of the largest distributor shows in the U.S., saw attendance increase 28% over the previous year. With over 140 brands on display in the Embassy Suites Conference Center, in the Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro, The Show 2017 showcased the latest products in the 12Volt and automotive performance marketplaces.

Josh Eatherly, P&E VP, stated to 12voltnews.com, “The dealer turnout for The Show 2017 was amazing. Orders were written at the event and poured in the days following. Part of the The Show promotion is to offer the show specials for the week after the show. The tax season finally hit and dealers across the board were hungry for the specials we offered in the 128 page show catalog.”

For the event P&E printed a 128 page show catalog that was jam-packed with specials. Over 20 top demo vehicles from major brands were spotted around the huge ballroom at the Embassy Suites. Kicker, JVC, DEI, Alpine, RaceSport, Decked, Extang, Rightline Gear, Retrax, Lund, Edlebrock and Undercover lead the way. The Decked trailer, with rollup doors and on the sides was an amazing demo for the latest Decked creations.

Contining, Eatherly commented, “We feel a big benefit for dealers attending our event was the opportunity for in-booth trainings. This year DEI-Al Fontane & Mike Souza, Audio Control-Chris Bennett, JVC-Hazim Jainoor & Steve Cote, Maestro-Matt Yerger, Kicker-Lori Boyer, Alpine-Mark Barber, Advent-Scott Hines, Axxess-Mike Demeter and others highlighted product features and provided selling tips.”

Chris Bennett stated “We had a good number of in-booth get togethers. The largest group was about 7 and through the 6-hour day a total of about 35 had a chance to learn the latest from Audio Control.”

The $5000 cash drawing give-a-way has been a tradition for years at The Show. This year there were two $2500. winners. Apple watches, several flat screen TV’s, VR Game systems and more items added to the excitement on the show floor. Tony from Nu Wave had the winning ticket for the general drawing and Carl from Performance Products had the winning ticket the drawing sponsored by the Premier Vendor group of companies.

An award dinner and pre-show activities took place Saturday night. 12volt industry award winners included Massive Audio as “Vendor of the Year” and Tech Marketing as “Rep Firm of the Year”. Craig Bremner accepted the award for Massive while Richie Holtzman and Steve Paul accepted the manufacturer’s rep firm award.

The entire crew from the P&E Marietta location were on the floor at The Show 2017 in Nashville- bringing the show staff total to 27 to work with dealers.

Dealers were treated to a full lunch buffet of the finest Nashville cuisine. The pulled pork, mac and cheese, along with the mashed potatoes were terrific. DEI’s Al Fontane enjoyed it all plus the pecan pie.

Plans are already in the works for The Show 2018.

Visit pedistributors.com for more.

