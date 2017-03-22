2017 SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

Diamond Bar, CA (March 22, 2017) — The following slate of candidates are vying for a seat on the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Board of Directors:

Chair-elect Category (one open seat)

Mitch Fogle – President & CEO, Lund International

Tim Martin – Vice President, K&N Engineering

Distributor/Retailer Category (one open seat)

Greg Adler – CEO, Transamerican Auto Parts

Brian Lounsberry – CEO, Motovicity Distribution

Manufacturers Category (one open seat)

James Lawrence – CEO, Power Automedia

Shahriar “Nick” Niakan – President & CEO, Advanced Flow Engineering Inc. (aFe Power)

Dennis Weese – President, LINE-X

Voting will take place online May 10-24, 2017, and is open to current SEMA-member companies. Votes must be cast by each company’s primary contact. Details with ballots and links will be sent to the member company’s designated primary contact beginning April 28. Winners will be announced by May 30 and formally inducted into the SEMA Board of Directors at the SEMA Installation Gala on July 28.

For more information about the 2017 SEMA Board of Directors election, contact Susan Alfonso at 909-978-6671 or susana@sema.org.

