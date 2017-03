Article supplied by Linda Kobayashi & Richard Papasin.

MECA CALIFORNIA (03/22/2017) – MECA California is going strong on the West Coast. Recap, the 2017 year started with MECA Commissioner, Steve Stern, coming out to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. MECA California director, Richard Papasin, ran the MECA Las Vegas CES double point event held at DC Sound Unlimited in Henderson, Nevada, not too far from CES. It was a special treat for the West Coast MECA members to have the Commissioner present since MECA headquarters is in the East Coast at Goodletsville, Tennessee.

After CES, MECA California, held three more events with many more planned for the rest of the 2017 competition season. On February 18th, MECA participated in the Northern California’s annual Autorama car show event in Sacramento. MECA manufacturer member, ARC Audio, was present at the car show with a booth and cars displaying their products. ARC Audio team member, Brian Mitchell, also competed in the MECA double point event. Director of Marketing and Advertising at ARC Audio, Fred Lynch, was also present and helped with the awards ceremony.

A week later on February 25th, MECA California held an event at Tulare Outlet Center in Central California. The show featured Show & Shine Car Show and Sound Quality competitions. Mark Manzo traveled from Nevada to participate at the event. He attended the 2016 Unified Finals in Kentucky where he got to see and hear World Class Winning competition vehicles and became interested in MECA. At the Tulare event, Mark signed up for membership and competed for the first time. He was also present at the following Fry’s Las Vegas Loud and Proud event.

The Fry’s Loud and Proud event was held at the Las Vegas Fry’s Electronics location. Fry’s became a MECA Retail Member this year “in a BIG way, with 34 stores in 9 states,” as stated by Commissioner, Steve Stern, in a MECA news announcement on December 30, 2016. The Las Vegas show was Fry’s Electronics’ kick-off event. The show offered Show & Shine, Sound Pressure, and Sound Quality contests with Fry’s sponsoring the awards, providing the store’s parking area for the venue, and food vendor trucks for lunch. Jeff Staat, Tech Team Director, and Rick Barajas, Tech Team District 2 Manager from the San Jose, California Headquarters office, worked to bring MECA events and promotions to their parking lots. They were present at the Las Vegas event. Kevin Thompson of Las Vegas Fry’s organized the event logistics with MECA California running the event. The event successfully drew competitors from Montana, Utah, Arizona, and California, in addition to local Nevada residents. Fry’s has at least two more events planned for this season in San Marcos in Southern California on May 21st and San Jose in Northern California on June 11th.

MECA Manufacturer member, U.S. Acoustics, was also represented at the event with a vehicle competing in Master class at the Fry’s Las Vegas Loud and Proud show. MECA appreciates the U.S. Acoustics’ presence at the event.

MECA California has many more events on the schedule. Look for an exciting event near you! West coast MECA Club Members are having fun!

=====MECA CA 2017 Season Event Schedule=====

12/17/16 – SoCal Toys for Tots 3, Torrance, CA (1X)

1/7/17 – CES 2017 Soundoff, Henderson, NV (2X)

2/18/17 Autorama 2017, Sacramento, CA (2X)

2/25/17 Tulare Outlets Sound and Show 2, Tulare, CA (2X)

3/18/17 Fry’s Desert Slam & Jam, Las Vegas, NV (2X)

4/23/17 NorCal Springfest, Concord, CA (3X)

5/7/17 Relaxing In SoCal 2017, Carson, CA (2X)

5/21/17 Fry’s North County Slam & Jam, San Marcos, CA (2X)

6/11/17 Fry’s Loud & Proud, San Jose, CA (2X)

6/17/17 Hot Import Nights, San Jose, CA (2X)

7/15/17 Rock-it at Chase Park 3, Moffett Field, CA (3X)

8/5/17 Marina Auto Stereo Showdown 2, Seaside, CA (2X)

8/XX/17 TBD (another 2X event in SoCal most likely)

9/9/17 SQology Vacaville, Vacaville, CA (2X)

9/XX/17 State Finals (TBD) (3X)

Share this:



Tweet

Email