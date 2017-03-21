DAS Companies Promotes White to Lead Brands & Marketing

Palmyra, PA (03/22/2017) – DAS Companies, Inc. has promoted Charles White to Vice-President – Brands & Marketing. White will lead DAS’s proprietary RoadPro® Brands division, in addition to his current marketing role leading DAS Companies.

With an 80-year heritage across a dozen brands, the RoadPro Family of Brands brings the comforts of home to the road for professional drivers. With truck & auto supplies, mobile electronics, and travel gear, RoadPro provides the on-the-go conveniences that keep drivers safe, comfortable, and connected. In particular, its’ products are a trusted travel companion to truck drivers at travel centers, truck stops, and convenience stores. “Our RoadPro brands are trusted by drivers, and depended upon by our retail partners,” says Michael Abel, President & CEO, DAS Companies, Inc. “It’s critical that we innovate them to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

White will serve as a strategic catalyst, orchestrating a more customer driven, innovative brand experience. “Chuck has excellent product management and business development experience,” says Abel. “He will rally great teammates around a common vision to bring a steady stream of RoadPro product innovation to market.” RoadPro Brands are exclusively distributed by DAS Companies.

For further information, please contact DAS at 717-964-3642 or online at www.DASinc.com.

