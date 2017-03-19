The Shiflet & Dickson Dealer Weekend St Patty’s Party and Show.. A Bases Loaded Home Run!

Gastonia, NC (03-20-2017) – “Our 2017 dealer appreciation party / show was an unbelievable success! We had more attendees this year than ever. The dealers loved the black jack tables, food and drink on Saturday night as well as the super deals, vendor trainings and vendor vehicles on Sunday. We did have some snow to deal with early , but the sun came out and rest of the day was perfect!
We would #1 like to thank our dealers for taking time out of their weekend to come have a good time at the party and also give us the opportunity of showing them the latest products from the 12 volt industry.
A special thanks to Neil Shelton and Dan Klynstra for bringing the Kicker golf cart and the Powerbass truck. Of course Phil Maeda got the best trooper award for driving the RYDEEN van from Los Angeles to Gastonia to attend our show. Second place trooper award goes to Lori Boyer from Kicker who drove the KICKER Silverado from Stillwater OK to our show. Those are 2 tough trips to make!!
Dennis Monrtgomery – Tech Marketing
Jeff Falk – PowerBass
Bob Anderson N- Motion
Chuck Kenny-Boom Mat
Hamed Setareh- Boss/Planet Audio
Mike Souza-DEI
Eddie Hamilton – Oracle Lighting
Mike Beyersdoerfer- Crux Interfacing
Mike Barber & Rob Bagnal- CMA
Mike Demeter – Metra Electronics
CMA Marketing & Mike from Jensen.
Without these sales professionals, we would not been able to handle the number of dealers
that attended in Sunday.
We are looking forward to a bigger show in 2018!!!”
Also a thank you to Mike Van Horn and 12 Volt News for giving us great coverage of pre and post show activity.
Article supplied by David Holland – Shiflet & Dickson
Check out the 12voltBites from the Shiflet & Dickson show at #12vnn_shiflet!
