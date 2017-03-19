The Shiflet & Dickson Dealer Weekend St Patty’s Party and Show.. A Bases Loaded Home Run!

Gastonia, NC (03-20-2017) – “Our 2017 dealer appreciation party / show was an unbelievable success! We had more attendees this year than ever. The dealers loved the black jack tables, food and drink on Saturday night as well as the super deals, vendor trainings and vendor vehicles on Sunday . We did have some snow to deal with early , but the sun came out and rest of the day was perfect! “Our 2017 dealer appreciation party / show was an unbelievable success! We had more attendees this year than ever. The dealers loved the black jack tables, food and drinknight as well as the super deals, vendor trainings and vendor vehicles. We did have some snow to deal with early , but the sun came out and rest of the day was perfect!

We would #1 like to thank our dealers for taking time out of their weekend to come have a good time at the party and also give us the opportunity of showing them the latest products from the 12 volt industry.

A special thanks to Neil Shelton and Dan Klynstra for bringing the Kicker golf cart and the Powerbass truck. Of course Phil Maeda got the best trooper award for driving the RYDEEN van from Los Angeles to Gastonia to attend our show. Second place trooper award goes to Lori Boyer from Kicker who drove the KICKER Silverado from Stillwater OK to our show. Those are 2 tough trips to make!!

Also a special thanks to Steve Cote for getting the JVC Dodge truck at our show.

Dennis Monrtgomery – Tech Marketing

Jeff Falk – PowerBass

Bob Anderson N- Motion

Chuck Kenny-Boom Mat

Hamed Setareh- Boss/Planet Audio

Mike Souza-DEI

Eddie Hamilton – Oracle Lighting

Mike Beyersdoerfer- Crux Interfacing

Mike Barber & Rob Bagnal- CMA

Mike Demeter – Metra Electronics

CMA Marketing & Mike from Jensen.

Without these sales professionals, we would not been able to handle the number of dealers

that attended in Sunday .

We are looking forward to a bigger show in 2018!!!”

Also a thank you to Mike Van Horn and 12 Volt News for giving us great coverage of pre and post show activity.

Article supplied by David Holland – Shiflet & Dickson

Check out the 12voltBites from the Shiflet & Dickson show at #12vnn_shiflet!

Share this:



Tweet

Email

