Rollin’ With The 12volt Central Mobile Studio

DALLAS/NASHVILLE (03.20.17) The 12volt Central Mobile Studio was on the road the weekend of March 17th-19th. With the Keystone Big Show West in Grapevine, TX at the Gaylord Texan on Saturday and the P&E Distributor’s The Show 2017 in Nashville, at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Murfreesboro on Sunday, it was a great opportunity to attend two really huge distributor events.

Both events were home runs with the bases loaded. Each show floor was laid out with a strong lineup of exhibitor booth and hot demo vehicles were spotted about the floor. The aisles at both events were jammed with dealers from the opening bell.

A huge hats off to exhibitors at both events plus the Keystone and P&E staffs that worked so hard to make everything come together in Dallas and Nashville.

Much more to come from each event-stay tuned.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

