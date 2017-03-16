SoundStream Announces 2017 Marine and Power Sport Line-Up

MONTEBELLO, CA (March 15, 2017) – Epsilon Electronics Inc. has introduced their Soundstream Marine and Power Sport line-up for 2017.

“This marks our second year featuring the Marine and Power sports line-up for Soundstream,” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics. “This series is true to our company mission statement of offering consumers quality products at an exceptional value.”

The 2017 Soundstream Marine and Power Sport products include: speakers, subwoofers, amps and, of course, head units.

These Soundstream products have been fabricated with true marine grade engineering. For example, the circuit breakers for the head units are epoxy-coated to protect the components. To ensure the highest quality the Marine line is produced with no exposed metal or plastic components, making the products truly waterproof.

Not content to simply label their products as “waterproof,” Soundstream went the additional step of having the Marine and Power Sports line certified by International Protection Marketing. All products are constructed with IP65 watertight enclosure construction.

The MHU-325XM and MHU-32 head units are distinguished by their sleek aerodynamic styling as well as a conformal coated printed circuit boards and components. The MHU-32 digital media player is equipped with 32GB USB playback with Bluetooth V4.0. The MHU-32SXM also includes a 3.2” color TFT LCD display with Graphic User Interface. Both these units are now shipping and accepting orders.

The stylish and functional wake tower speakers are available in 6.5” or 8” models. These coaxial speakers exclusively use waterproof materials such as polypropylene-mica cones and a titanium dome tweeter. Additionally, rubber gaskets have been added around the tweeter bridge. They range from 300-600 watts.

Visit soundstream.com for more.

