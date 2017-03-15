The Show 2017, Presented by P&E Distributors, Is Sunday March 19th… Be There

NASHVILLE, TN (03.16.2017) – The Show 2017 is definitely shaping up to be one of the largest distributor shows in the U.S. with over 140 brands on display in the Embassy Suites Conference Center in the Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro. P&E Distributors is a major force in not only the 12Volt marketplace but also in the automotive performance and aftermarket.

Josh Eatherly, P&E VP, stated to 12voltnews.com, “We are expecting the largest dealer turnout for The Show 2017. We think attendance will surpass all previous events as pre-registration is through the roof. The snow and all will be gone so that will not be a factor this coming weekend.”

For the event P&E printed a 128 page show catalog that is jam-packed with 1DAY ONLY specials. Over 20 top demo vehicles from major brands will be spotted around the huge ballroom at the Embassy Suites. Kicker, JVC, DEI, Alpine, RaceSport, Decked, Extang, Rightline Gear, Retrax, Lund, Edlebrock and Undercover to name a few of the demo vehicles.

Contining, Eatherly commented, “We feel a big benefit for dealers attending our event is the opportunity for in-booth trainings. This year DEI-Al Fontane & Mike Souza, Audio Control-Chris Bennett, JVC-Hazim Jainoor & Steve Cote, Maestro-Matt Yerger, Kicker-Lori Boyer, Alpine-Mark Barber, Advent-Scott Hines, Axxess-Mike Demeter and others will highlight product features and provide selling tips.”

The $5000 cash drawing give-a-way has been a tradition for years at The Show. Steve and Donnie Eatherly are all smiles when they see the reaction of the winner each year. Apple watches, several flat screen TV;s, VR Game systems and more items add to the excitement on the show floor.

Dealers will be treated to a full lunch buffet of the finest Nashville cuisine.

Finalize your plans to attend The Show 2017 this weekend, Sunday March 19.

