DEI Introduces Black Titanium Exhaust Wrap with Carbon Fiber Look

AVON LAKE, OH (03.16.2017) – DEI now offers a new Black Titanium Exhaust Wrap in four available lengths.

Composed of pulverized lava rock extruded into woven fibers, this premium wrap with LR Technology is designed for maximum strength, durability and long-lasting use. Like the original Titanium Wrap, DEI’s Black Titanium Wrap maximizes horsepower and performance by reducing underhood temperatures and maintaining high exhaust gas velocity. Wrapped headers and exhaust also reduces the incidence of heat soak, can prevent harmful burns, protect heat sensitive underhood components, and reduce the level of heat transmitted through the firewall and floor of the vehicle for a more comfortable interior.

Designed to be pliable and resistant to chemical oil spills and vibration breakdown; it secures tightly without pre-wetting and is able to withstand direct heat up to 1800°F and intermittent heat up to 2500°F. Current lengths include:

Visit designengineering.com for more.

