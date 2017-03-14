Rydeen’s Phil Maeda Elected to Consumer Technology Association’s Vehicle Technology Division Board

TORRANCE, CA (03.15.2017) – Rydeen Mobile Electronics announced that company president Phil Maeda has been elected to the Consumer Technology Association’s Vehicle Technology Division (VTD) board. Maeda is an automotive industry veteran and visionary, founding Rydeen after senior level marketing and management roles with leading automotive tech companies such as Clarion and Fujitsu Ten / Eclipse.

According to VTD board chair Bob Fields, “The mission of the VTD is to grow consumer awareness of in-vehicle technology, foster the expansion of the pool of qualified technicians and engage the makers of innovative technologies in the vehicle through advocacy and promotional activity. In order for the VTD to fulfill its mission, we must have a diverse membership that can provide the right balance of perspective and insight into the issues the industry faces. Phil’s perspective as leader of Rydeen, a maker of vehicle safety products that provides the aftermarket with OEM solutions for the many cars already on the road today, is well needed, as the safety category is a growing opportunity for our retailers and these products prevent injuries and save lives.”

Rydeen’s unique line of automotive aftermarket products is focused on bringing safety and peace of mind to drivers. The company’s latest innovation is the BSS1 Radar Blind Spot Detection System. The BSS1 is an easy-to-install microwave radar-based system that alerts a driver of vehicles in the right or left blind spot before and during a lane change maneuver.

“It’s an honor to be elected to the Vehicle Technology Division board and have the chance to serve our industry with such an esteemed group of technology leaders,” said Maeda. “I’m very excited at the opportunity to bring my perspective to the board’s focus on the importance of vehicle safety with regards to technology, and to share my experience regarding trends in vehicle safety products based on the success of the Rydeen brand and products such as our BSS1 Radar Blind Spot Detection System.”

Phil Maeda gave a podcast interview in which he talked about the importance of vehicle safety and Rydeen’s focus on this area through its range of unique automotive aftermarket products. To listen to the podcast, click here.

To read a PDF transcript of a recent interview with Maeda, click here.

Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.

