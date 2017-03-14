Industry News

KLM Marketing to Rep PowerBass in Upstate New York

Posted on March 14, 2017 by
Dan Doing will hit the road with PowerBass in the KLM Marketing bag as soon as the March 14th and 15th blizzard clears. Over 36" of snow, with 8' drifts, in some parts of Upstate New York.

SKANEATELES, NY (03.15.2017) – KLM Marketing, a fixture in the Upstate New York marketplace, has been appointed the manufacturer rep firm for PowerBass.

PowerBass’ Eastern Regional Sales Director Jeff Falk commented, “We are excited to add KLM Marketing and Dan Doing to our PowerBass team. Dan will be representing the line in upstate New York. Having been involved in the 12 volt industry for years, Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and the ability to help PowerBass dealers grow their business. PowerBass has launched some great new product and is looking forward to a great 2017.”

Dan Doing commented, “I’m very excited to be working with a company like Powerbass because their mission to make great reliable products, at a value price is exactly what our dealer base needs and wants from a quality manufacturer. We are looking forward to the future.”

Contact Dan Doing at 800-233-5003.

Visit www.powerbassusa.com for more.

