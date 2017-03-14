KLM Marketing to Rep PowerBass in Upstate New York

SKANEATELES, NY (03.15.2017) – KLM Marketing, a fixture in the Upstate New York marketplace, has been appointed the manufacturer rep firm for PowerBass.

PowerBass’ Eastern Regional Sales Director Jeff Falk commented, “We are excited to add KLM Marketing and Dan Doing to our PowerBass team. Dan will be representing the line in upstate New York. Having been involved in the 12 volt industry for years, Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and the ability to help PowerBass dealers grow their business. PowerBass has launched some great new product and is looking forward to a great 2017.”

Dan Doing commented, “I’m very excited to be working with a company like Powerbass because their mission to make great reliable products, at a value price is exactly what our dealer base needs and wants from a quality manufacturer. We are looking forward to the future.”

Visit www.powerbassusa.com for more.

