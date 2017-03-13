dB Drag Racing Heads to Spring Break Nationals

– The dB Drag Racing Association is grabbing the sunscreen and headed to Daytona Beach for the 31st Annual Spring Break Nationals on March 24-26. This event is one of the largest sound off season openers for the East Coast.

The 3X dB Drag Racing event will be judged by Jereme Creamer and Doug Stockton and assisted by Chris Hayes, Jeanene Hayes and a few others.

Jereme Creamer is no stranger to the dB Drag Lanes as he started competing in 1999 while still in high school. He got out of the competition scene in 2004, but was then convinced to jump back in by the late Terry and Miranda Jackson. Jereme assisted Terry in the lanes before teaming up with Terry Floyd and joining forces as part of Soundoff Technologies. Jereme is 3X certified in both dB Drag Racing and IASCA formats of competition.

Doug Stockton will be traveling from California to co-judge with Jereme Creamer. Doug is a California native and owner of Sonic FX. Doug started judging single point dB Drag Racing events in 2001 and has been judging dB Drag World Finals since 2005. Doug is one of the dBDRA’s most experienced 4X judges with over 220 events judged to date.

Wayne Harris, President of the dBDRA, will be on site visiting with the competitors at Spring Break Nationals. According to Wayne, “SBN is one of my favorite shows! I started going to SBN back in the late 80’s and I still love the show. I am happy to support the efforts of Paul Papadeus and his crew for putting on a great show.”

Pre-Registration link for Spring Break Nationals. Deadline, March 12th: iasca.com/2017-competition-season-kickoff-show

Registrants receive One (1) Competitor and one (1) Co-Pilot pass, along with one (1) 2017 Season Kickoff Competitor T-shirt, regardless of the number of competitions they register for. Pre-registration cutoff is Sunday, March 12th at 12 midnight. *NOTE* Day of event registrations will incur a $20 late fee.

For additional information, contact Spring Break Nationals / IASCA: 386-322-1551

Daytona International Speedway

1801 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

