AudioControl Presents Rep of the Year Award, Mobile Audio

SEATTLE, WA (03.14.2017) – AudioControl has awarded In Phase Marketing Rep of the Year honors for the aftermarket car audio category. The Rep of the Year award recognizes the independent sales organization that has delivered outstanding overall performance, dedication to the AudioControl brand and exceptional service provided to dealers throughout the region.

In Phase Marketing Principal Dan McMillan founded his company in 1998 and covers the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska) for AudioControl mobile audio. “Aftermarket car audio dealers want to offer premium OEM upgrade solutions, and AudioControl products enable them to say “yes I can” to their customers,” McMillan stated. “The new AudioControl amplifiers deliver built-in OEM interface capability along with their patented AccuBASS® technology and other critical DSP calibration. These class-leading amplifiers enable installers to offer more functionality from fewer boxes, reducing installation time, complexity and cost. Factor in the 5-year warranty and this is quite a strong product line for 12-volt dealers in my region.”

“We appreciate the outstanding year that AudioControl has had working with Dan and the In Phase team, increasing brand visibility and working with top 12-volt retailers throughout the Pacific Northwest region,” said Chris Bennett, National Sales Director, Mobile Audio for AudioControl. “We believe strongly in our newest and most innovative solutions that enable our dealers to be creative in their system designs, solve the challenges of OEM interface and differentiate themselves from competitors with superior car audio products.”

Visit audiocontrol.com and inphasemarketing.net for more.

