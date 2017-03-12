The Shiflet & Dickson Dealer Show Weekend Is Rockin’

GASTONIA, NC (03-13-2017) – The 2017 Shiflet& Dickson Dealer Show Weekend got off to a very fast start. Following set up on Saturday a number of vendor representatives hit the links as David Holland and Dave Maxon treated all to a round golf on the chilly day.

The Saturday night St Patty’s Party, March 11th, packed the facility as dealers enjoyed a casino night, refreshments, food and fun. David Holland stated “The turnout for the St Patty’s Party was twice as big as last year. The weather forecast for our weekend event was not good. First it called for rain and we got a tent. Then the forecast was for snow. We did actually get a bit of snow Saturday night but that didn’t deter the turnout.”

The Show got off to a strong start on Sunday morning. The CRUX Express is outside with displays of the latest video interfacing solutions. PowerBass and Jeff Falk has a great display set up and Metra has a brand wall display like CES 2017.

Kicker’s Pro Fit pickup, with Regional Lori Boyer, is on site for the hot vehicle’s the first appearance in the Southeast. Tech Marketing’s Dennis Montgomery reported dealers are blown away when the strong system cranks up.

Dealers turned out for early training sessions with DEI and more vendor specific sessions are planned during the day.

See Instagram #12vnn_shiflet to see 12voltBites posts highlighting action at the Shiflet & Dickson Dealer Show Weekend.

NOTE: This is an in-progress news story. Watch for much more coverage of the Shiflet and Dickson Dealer Show Weekend from The 12volt Central Studios.

