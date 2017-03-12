The N&H Show Delivered the Goods… Literally

HATTIESBURG, MS (03.13.2017) – As reported Monday, March 6th, the N&H Show was top shelf all the way. A strong turnout of dealers saw the latest products from over 30 12volt brands, met with factory staff and reps, attended brand specific product sessions and picked up on great show specials. All wrapped around a delicious catfish lunch prepared on site by Mack West.

Ricky Gibson addressed the crowd immediately after lunch with very encouraging words. Gibson and staff are committed to working for a strong 12volt industry with no “Race to Zero” mentality.

As dealers picked out show specials their orders were placed on pallets and staged for delivery the week of March 6th. It was a busy week for N&H staff members behind the wheel with trailers packed with dealer’s orders. Throughout Mississippi and adjoining Gulf states, the N&H crew made delivers and met with dealers.

Randy Bordelon, Bordelon’s CB & Audio in Porte Barre LA stated to 12voltnews.com, “It was great to go to Hattiesburg to see the products and network with peers. We really enjoyed a fun filled day. Then, just a couple days later Van delivered out order with JVC head units and other products along with an order that restocked out Ai International kit inventory. We have such a terrific working relationship with N&H Electronics… Great folks who care about our business and the 12volt industry.”

Many more delivers were made to deliver show orders including Superior Auto in Eunice LA, Decibel Audio in Laurel MS, and Advanced Audio in Pascagoula MS.

A big “Hats Off to Wayne Holton, Audio Solutions-Florence MS, who is onboard big time the Instagram Business Profile upgrade (it’s FREE). “Just snagged a $1200. deal from a follower seeing a recent post,” Holton commented to 12voltnews.com at the N&H Show.

Visit nandhelectronics.com for more.

