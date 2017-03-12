DOW Electronics Hires New Account Manager

TAMPA, FL (03.13.2017) – Michael Stannard has joined DOW Electronics to support and grow the 12Volt Audio and Video segment. Mr. Stannard joins DOW with great account management experience in the 12Volt industry.

The experience gained over 36 years working in technology restoration, CI, and 12Volt has provided Mr. Stannard an extensive understanding of products and a comprehensive background in the 12Volt industry. His 12volt product knowledge from working with companies such as Memphis Car Audio, Hybrid Audio, JVC, and more will be essential in supporting retailers looking to grow their businesses. Mr. Stannard will focus on DOW’s 12Volt business throughout Tennessee and Alabama.

“I’m thrilled to continue my career in the 12volt industry with a company like DOW and support the products I care about the most,” conveyed Mr. Stannard. “I’m here and fully equipped to provide the finest service and knowledge based on my experience to our 12Volt retailers.”

“Michael brings a wealth of industry experience that will be valuable for both our vendors and retailers,” added director of sales Drew Fischer. “His ability to build great relationships is an asset to DOW and will be integral in helping our retailers succeed.”

For more info, visit www.dowelectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

