2017 Car Audio Championship Announces Several Sponsors

LOUISVILLE, KY (03.13.2017) – The Car Audio Championship is shaping up nicely with several sponsors that have signed on board for this year’s Unified Finals event in Louisville, KY on October 14-15, 2017.

The 3nd Annual TITLE SPONSOR for the event will be Deaf Bonce. Deaf Bonce is a car audio manufacturer based in Russia. The company’s main efforts are adapting to the needs of the ever-changing car audio markets with innovative design solutions and a unique product line up. Deaf Bonce prides itself with having the best features in every price segment to reach the consumers’ needs. Deaf Bonce offers a wide range of car audio products ranging from affordable speakers and amplifiers to top-level products used by winning champions.

Deaf Bonce is a huge supporter of the competitors with over 100 team cars currently competing in several countries. Deaf Bonce has worldwide distribution and has been ramping up their presence in the United States. Deaf Bonce has been a great supporter of the Car Audio Championship and its competitors. The mission of the company is to create perfect products that satisfy the sound needs of everybody and everyone, regardless of possibilities and musical preferences of the consumer. According to Denis Travkin, President of Deaf Bonce, “It is a great opportunity for us to be a sponsor of the Championship as well as a member of the worldwide dB Drag team!”

The Car Audio Championship is pleased to announce that DD Audio will be the SPL ARENA SPONSOR for the 2017 event. “DD Audio is heavily rooted in the SPL competition scene so we’re excited to see the sport going as strong as ever. We also think the unified format is great for manufacturers, allowing us the opportunity to interact with competitors and spectators from several organizations at one grand event. It’s exciting to see the event once again hosted in Louisville at the Kentucky Expo Center. Louisville is a fun city to visit, and the Expo Center is an awesome venue,” said Kevin Doyle, DD Audio Representative.

Established in 1986, DD Audio has designed and manufactured products for every facet of the audio industry; Pro, Marine, Mobile, Home, Industrial, and OEM Applications, and they take pride in their role as an American design and manufacturing company, offering high-quality audio products to the masses.

The Car Audio Championship would like to give a shout out to Incriminator Audio as the 6th Annual Badge sponsor for the event. Incriminator Audio has been a great supporter of the Car Audio Championship and the competitors. It is not uncommon to see Nick, the president of Incriminator Audio, in the lanes supporting the competitors at the event. According to Nick, “We are happy to have sponsored the championship show badge 6 years in a row. I want first dibs on next year’s also!” Incriminator Audio offers a full range of products from Amps to Subs, Coax speakers and branded gear. IA is branded as a unique, bold, in your face product that is exceptional on all levels from quality, to durability and customer satisfaction. Incriminator prides itself in its retailers that are passionate about the products they carry. Essentially, enthusiasts that live, eat and breathe car audio.

The Car Audio Championship will occupy 114,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky Expo Center on October 14-15, 2017. With both a Sound Quality Hall and the SPL Arena, the event will be rockin’. If you are interested in a booth at the event or would like to become a show sponsor, please don’t hesitate to contact one of our representatives for additional information:

