MECA Set for a Strong 2017 Season Around the Globe

NASHVILLE, TN (03.10.2017) – The MECA organization is set for a super strong 2017 season with more that 150 events on the schedule including US and International dates.

MECA Commish Steve Stern stated, “We kicked off the year is a big way at CES 2017 and with a very well attended event in Las Vegas during the Consumer Electronics Show. In our booth in the North Hall my son Ethan and I met with a large number of current MECA retail members and signed up new member stores. We now have 42 vendor members and we met with several while at CES. SoCal Directors Linda Kobayashi and Richard Papasin were in the booth and met with a number of retailers that work with in SoCal. It was a terrific CES.”

Since CES, two new MECA vendor members have joined: US Acoustics and Massive Audio. “We are excited to add these two members. Now with 42 vendor members we really have a board spectrum of manufacturer members-some of which market in Asia only,” Stern commented.

Stern networked and received renewals from Manufacturer Members AAMP with Jeff Smith for Stinger and Phoenix Gold, Nick Wright from Incriminator Audio, Dominic Sorbara from SoundAround with Lanzar, Legacy, Pyle, and Pyramid, Scottie Johnson from XS Power Batteries, Arthur Fulmer III, Nick LoMonaco, and Blake Franchini from Memphis Car Audio, Jacob Fuller from Sundown Audio, Brian Mitchell from Arc Audio, and Bob Ahuja from American Bass.

A key retail member hosting shows in 2017 is Frye’s Electronics with a slate of events. The first Frye’s event is in Las Vegas on March 18th. SQL, SPL and Show and Shine formats are set for the show with Event Director Richard Papasin.

Continuing, Stern offered, “We have Event Directors in place pretty much from coast-to-coast and border-to-border in place to with work with our MECA retail members to facilitate well-organized events.”

Concluding, Stern related, “Last week we also secured renewal agreements with MECA China, MECA Indonesia, and MECA Philippines. We are looking forward to a fantastic 2017 season around the globe.”

Visit www.mecacaraudio.com for more.

