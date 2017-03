We are looking for an experienced installation tech with over 5 years in a professional shop. We are located in bountiful Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

We primarily do marine audio but do vehicles as well.

We will pay 18-22 per hour depending on experience and drive. We also pay bonuses.

For info, please contact Brent at (928)486-3897 or brent@lbjenterprises.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email