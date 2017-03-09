HiFonics’ Brutus BRX Line has a New 4000-Watt Big Brother

LIBERTYVILLE, IL (03.10.2017) – Brutus has been the backbone of Hifonics amplifier line for years. Now, the Brutus BRX line just gained a big brother. A 4000 watt, 1 ohm stable amplifier featuring SUPER D-CLASS technology.

Now available from your Hifonics retailer or authorized online retailer. See the full line up of the Brutus amplifiers here.

Click above to play a video tour of the Hifonics 4000 watt Brutus Super D-Class mono subwoofer amplifier.

SPECS & POWER STRAPPING:

Both the BE35 and BRX amplifiers offer the POWER STRAPPING feature. POWER STRAPPING allows you and your installer to Sync the input signal and output power to double rated output of a mono amplifier to drive a single or group of subwoofers. Driving subwoofers with this method doubles the available power to the overall bass system, while insuring each subwoofer receives the exact same power level.

The Brutus BRX deliver the most power at 1 ohm.

SPECIFICATIONS:

POWER @ 1-OHM

1 x 4000

POWER @ 2-OHMS

1 x 2000

POWER @ 4-OHMS

1 x 1000

