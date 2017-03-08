VW Plug-n-Play SiriusXM Tuner Kits from VAIS

ENGLEWOOD, CO (03.09.2017) – VAIS Technology has announced the latest addition to their factory radio plug-n-play SiriusXM tuner kits. The #GSR-V01 kit and #GSR-V01 tuner kit is designed to work with select 2016 and 2017 VW vehicles not equipped with Satellite radio from the factory.

Dennis Hopper, VP of Sales stated, “VAIS continues to validate all vehicles not equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners”. VW is our latest solution covering three models including 2017 models.” See application guide on www.vaistech.com for details.

VAIS Technology is the leading manufacture that produces plug-n-play SiriusXM units that work through the existing factory radio. VAIS Technology now offers Toyota, Ford, Porsche, Honda, Nissan,Lexus, Mazda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Scion, Subaru, GM, Mercedes and now VW vehicles.

Check out their newly redesigned website at www.vaistech.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

