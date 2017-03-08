HH Gregg and RadioShack Looking to Survive in Brick-and-Mortar Retail World

SHREVEPORT, LA (03.09.2017) – The brick and mortar retail marketplace and climate is definitely not getting any easier. The announcements from HH Gregg and Radio Shark are another chapter in the story or how retail has changed due to changes in consumer’s buying habits. Circuit City’s exit from the brick and mortar landscape was a previous chapter.

All businesses must change with the times. The 12volt News in print went away in 2009 as digital media area picked up steam. “We make posts today in a matter of hours that are viewed by thousands within hours. In the days of print it would have taken 2 weeks to post the story about Quad States Disribution becoming the newest Boom Mat distributor” Mike Van Horn noted.

hhgregg Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Already Has Potential Buyer

In a not-so-shocking announcement on Tuesday, major appliance and electronics retailer hhgregg released a statement saying that it has formally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company said that the move would enable it to more easily make business decisions aimed at “better position[ing] itself for future success.” “We’ve given it a valiant effort over the past 12 months,” said Robert J. Riesbeck, hhgregg’s President and CEO. “We have conducted an extensive review of alternatives and believe pursuing a restructuring through Chapter 11 is the best path forward to ensure hhgregg’s long-term success. We are thankful for the continued support of our dedicated employees, valued customers, vendors and business partners as we navigate this process, and look forward to becoming a stronger company in the coming months.”

To read dealerscope.com‘s full story, click here.

RadioShack Looks Like It’s Going Bankrupt Again

The parent company of troubled electronics retailer RadioShack look set to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time as soon as Tuesday as it looks to unload even more stores. When RadioShack, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first sought bankruptcy in February 2015, it sold some 2,400 of its U.S. stores to General Wireless, an affiliate of Standard General, which is a hedge fund that led a rescue loan for the retailer the year before. General Wireless has since set up “stores within stores” at 1,750 of those locations for Sprint where the wireless network operator sells its service and smartphones.

To read fortune.com‘s full story, click here.

“Let’s Get Our Shine On” and show the world that car audio and 12volt aftermarket prducts are cool.

As an industry, “Let’s Get Our Shine On.” Let’s step up and show the world how cool our products are and how these products can enrich consumer’s lives. 12volt retailers offer consumers such a wide range of products that can provide entertainment, information, safety, convenience and the “cool” factor. In the months and years ahead let’s shine a bright light on our products and services.

Let’s turn off the switch on the “Race to Zero” and “Get Our Shine On.”

