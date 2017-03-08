Industry News

DD Audio Expands E Class Speaker Line

March 8, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (03.09.2017) – DD Audio has announced the expansion of their E Class Speaker line with three new frame sizes of EX Coaxials. The EX Coaxial Series which debuted mid 2016 with a 6.5” driver now includes 5.25”, 5×7” and 6×9” options. There are also 2.75” and 4” options slated for release later this year.

These drivers were designed with the purpose of providing a low cost solution for upgrading OEM or subpar aftermarket audio systems, while still performing up to the sound quality standards DD Audio is know for.

EX Coaxial features include:

  • Injection molded poly cones
  • Rubber surrounds
  • Rigid steel frames
  • Double slit voice coil formers
  • Copper shorting caps
  • 11 Oz ferrite magnet motors
  • 20 mm neo driven, mylar dome tweeters

For more information on the E Class Components and Coaxials, visit ddaudio.com/contact or call 405-239-2800.

