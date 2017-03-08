DD Audio Expands E Class Speaker Line

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (03.09.2017) – DD Audio has announced the expansion of their E Class Speaker line with three new frame sizes of EX Coaxials. The EX Coaxial Series which debuted mid 2016 with a 6.5” driver now includes 5.25”, 5×7” and 6×9” options. There are also 2.75” and 4” options slated for release later this year.

These drivers were designed with the purpose of providing a low cost solution for upgrading OEM or subpar aftermarket audio systems, while still performing up to the sound quality standards DD Audio is know for.

EX Coaxial features include:

Injection molded poly cones

Rubber surrounds

Rigid steel frames

Double slit voice coil formers

Copper shorting caps

11 Oz ferrite magnet motors

20 mm neo driven, mylar dome tweeters

For more information on the E Class Components and Coaxials, visit ddaudio.com/contact or call 405-239-2800.

