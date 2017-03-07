Distributor Shows on Center Stage

SHREVEPORT, LA (03.08.2017) – The 2017 Distributor Show season is underway and packed with events this spring. Well over 30 distributor shows are set and listed on the 12voltnews.com Distributor Show Calendar. The Mobile Electronics Expo and Training-north of the border in Vancouver, Angel Dealer Appreciation Show-Birmingham and Keystone Show-Washington DC all reported strong dealer turnout.

The distributor show circuit really shifted into high gear at the beginning of March with more than a dozen events set from Florida, the east coast, the southeast, central U.S., Mountain states and the great Northwest set to take place.

The N&H Show in Hattiesburg MS, Saturday March 4th, was top shelf all the way. Ricky Gibson and crew presented a very well orchestrated event with exhibits set up in the warehouse and great show specials. Empty pallets were pre-stage, labeled by dealer and ready for the dealer’s show order. The Sound Solutions Gulfport order was 3 pallets stacked high with show specials… lots of JVC.

The Mack West food truck served an absolutely delicious catfish lunch with all the trimmings. A “State of the Industry” introduction by Gibson preceded training seminars from JVC and PowerBass that followed lunch. More show time and time to check out demo vehicles-JVC Chevy Sonic, MMATS van from Soundtowne-Texarkana and hot Jeep from RoyalT LED lighting capped the day.

The buzz for the Shiflet & Dickson Show, in Gastonia NC on March 11th and 12th is super strong. David Holland related “Wow, is there a buzz for our show. If everyone shows up that called we will be slammed for the weekend”.

The Shiflet & Dickson event features a Saturday night St Patty’s Day themed party and Sunday show. Holland added “We will have the JVC Ram pickup from CES, a Kicker demo pickup and the Rydeen van is driving in from California with owner Phil Maeda behind the wheel. Rain may be in the forecast and we have a big tent set up. A few drops of rain from the sky will not rain on our weekend parade.”

The LESCO Spring Sales event is set for the company’s Orange City FL location on Sunday, March 19th. Neil Brookmyer stated, “We have over 30 exhibitors set – including several first timers. We are on track to have our largest show to date. Training sessions and a great lunch spread will add to the excitement. Lots of demo vehicles too.”

Also on Sunday, March 19th, is the huge P&E event that includes 12volt and aftermarket exhibitors. Josh Eatherly, P&E VP of Sales, stated, “The Show 2017 will feature 135 brands on hand for a full fun day. Dealers will be treated to a full lunch of the finest Nashville cuisine. 20 show vehicles on site including Kicker, JVC, DEI, Alpine, RaceSport, Decked, Extang, Rightline Gear, Retrax, Lund, Edlebock and Undercover. $5000 cash giveaway plus multiple screen TV’s, VR game systems, Apple watches and much more up for grabs.” THE SHOW 2017 will take place at the Embassy Suites Nashville SE-Murfreesboro.

The balance of March notes even more big events on the schedule.

R&D Distributing has announced 5 big shows, stating in May, that include the cities of Indianapolis, Denver, Detroit and Salt Lake City plus Phoenix in October.

“In speaking with many distributors all indicated they realize dealers must carve time out of their busy store responsibilities and schedules to attend a show. To that end, all distributor principals indicated they are going the extra miles to make sure dealers will benefit from making the trip to their show. Reps, deals and specials of course. But in many cases distributors will address ways for dealers to get consumers into their stores. All are acutely aware of the impact internet sales are having at the expense of brick and mortar specialty retail,” Mike Van Horn observed.

Make your plans to attend a distributor show in your area.

