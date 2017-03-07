Car Audio Championship – Oct 14-15 in Louisville, KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (03.08.2017) – The Car Audio Competition organizations dBDRA (dB Drag Racing Association), MECA (Mobile Electronics Competition Association) and IASCA (International Autosound Challenge Association) are once again joining forces to produce a unified finals event. The event will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center, during the weekend of October 14-15, 2017. This event will include all competitors from SQ to SPL and will allow for the opportunity to compete in multiple formats.

With the success of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Car Audio Championship we have continued to further the unified finals effort. The event space will occupy over 110,000 square feet and will allow for the maximum allotted show times and we feel this will keep the competition running smoothly. In addition to the competition vehicles, there will be vendor booths along with show sponsorships as well.

“Every year, the strength of the Unified Finals effort continues to grow,” said Moe Sabourin, Director of Operations for IASCA. “We’re proud to be part of our industry and to contribute to its success, along with such great organizations as dB Drag and MECA. Louisville in 2016 was a huge success; after the show last year, we all agreed that this would be the Unified Finals new home and we’re very excited to have secured the venue for 2017 and be able to announce it well in advance. We look forward to seeing all our fellow car audio enthusiasts in Louisville once again!”

Celise Harris, dB Drag Racing Association Marketing Director, commented, “The dBDRA is super excited to be back in Louisville, KY. The Kentucky Expo Center is a great facility and seems to be centrally located for the competitors. This is a great venue for the FINALS and we are excited to be partnering with IASCA and MECA again this year. This collaborative effort amongst the organizations and competitors is a such a positive experience for the aftermarket auto sound and accessory industry.”

Commissioner Steve Stern stated, “Being a part of the united Car Audio Championship for 2017 is great news for our club members: Competitors, Retailers, and Manufacturers. We are building on the best season we’ve had in years, and the best Finals event in our 19 year history. We appreciate the cooperation and good will we share with dB Drag Racing and IASCA! We all work together to provide an exciting event for the mobile electronics industry. Everybody who loves car audio and related gear is invited to participate and enjoy our big car stereo party.

For more questions or information regarding exhibiting at the event, contact one of the organization representatives.

Celise Harris – dB Drag Racing Association

Tel 512-377-6068

Email: charris@termpro.com

Moe Sabourin – IASCA

Tel 386-322-1551

Email: moe@iasca.com

Steve Stern – MECA

Tel: 615-851-7428

Email: mecacaraudio@comcast.net

