Alpine Electronics to Attend the Ultimate Off-Road Expo

FORT WORTH, TX (03.08.2017) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will be in the Lone Star state this weekend, attending the Ultimate Off-Road Expo at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The event takes place March 11-12 and will have activities, entertainment, and vendor booths for fans of trucks, Jeeps, UTVs and buggies.

Alpine will have a Chevy Silverado and a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited on display in the booth. Both vehicles are equipped with Alpine Restyle in-dash systems and full sound systems to deliver an immersive demonstration experience to consumers. Free-standing displays with the X009-WRA and X109-WRA Jeep Wrangler 9-inch Alpine Restyle in-dash systems will also be available for demonstrations, while the PWD-CB1 Alpine ICE (In-Cooler Entertainment) will provide music for the weekend. Authorized Alpine retailer Audio Pros from Lewisville, TX will be in the booth for on-site sales and installation.

Other activities at the Ultimate Off-Road Expo include an obstacle course, a show and shine, and a Jeep and truck cruise.

For more info, visit www.uorexpo.com/tx or www.alpineelectronics.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

