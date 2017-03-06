Soundstream’s Next-Gen Reference Subwoofers Available for Order

MONTEBELLO, CA (03.07.2017) – The SoundStream next generation Reference Subwoofers are now available to order. The updated Reference Series originally debuted at the 2017 CES Show in Las Vegas.

Dealers are encouraged to place their orders directly with their reps. Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are pleased to announce the newly redesigned version of these popular Soundstream subwoofers,” said Epsilon Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Paul Goldberg. “Reference series subwoofers are built with the quality and premium features our customers have come to expect of Soundstream.”

Redesigned for 2017 to reflect a more streamlined, classic design, Reference subwoofers offer the consumer first-rate quality without compromising on styling.

The 2017 version of this Soundstream staple includes the inverted polyether foam surround and acoustic noise canceling PVC trim ring of previous generations. Complimenting these unique components, an oversized concave diaphragm adds a stunning effect in any automotive audio installation.

Additional Key Features of the patent pending 2017 Reference Subwoofers Include:

Third Generation Soundstream Reference Frame

Oversaturated Motor Structure for Increased Magnetic Strength

12mm Vented T-Yoke & Top Plate Improve Low Frequency Dynamics

317 oz. Double Stack Magnet, T-Yoke & Top Plate

2.5” 4-Layer Voice Coil w/ Large Gauge Wire Increases Power Handling

Non-Transfer Spruce Pulp Cone w/ UV & Chemical Protection

Dual Poly-Cotton Suspension Dampens Violent Accelerations

