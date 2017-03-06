LESCO Spring Savings Event Set for Sunday, March 19th

ORANGE CITY, FL (03.07.2017) – The LESCO Spring Sales Event is rapidly approaching. The event will be held at LESCO’s Orange City headquarters which is located between Orlando and Daytona Beach.

LESCO’S Neil Brookmyer, “Expect lots of special deals, product information with hands on trainings, as well as food ,beverage, prizes, and giveaways. The event is Sunday, March 19 from 10am to 4pm. The buzz on the street is strong and we expect our largest turnout to date.”

There will be over 30 vendors in attendance. First timers include Aquatic AV, Accele, American Bass, and Full Throttle Batteries. Returning Vendors include AAMP, Audiopipe, Bazooka, Brandmotion, Concept,Crux, Directed, Dual, Echomaster, JVC, Kinetik, Massive, Metra, Omega, Polk, Power Acoustik,Precision Power, President, PRV, Qpower, Renegade, Rosen, Rostra, Solargard, Soundstream, SPAL, Stetsom, Uniden, Whistler, and More.

LESCO is expecting our largest crowd ever. Don’t miss out on getting firsthand knowledge from factory representatives and an opportunity to personally meet the LESCO Sales and Management teams.

Visit lescodistributing.com for more.

