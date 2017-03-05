Soundstream and Power Acoustik Shipping New Source Units

MONTEBELLO, CA (03.06.2017) – New 2017 source units from the Epsilon Electronics Inc. SoundStream and Power Acoustik lines are now shipping and available for order.

“Our 2017 product offering of source units is our strongest ever,” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics Inc. “We excited for these units are making their way to dealer showrooms.”

SOUNDSTREAM SOURCE UNITS –

VRN – 75HB, 75XB and 75B – The 75 series source units feature a very generous 7” single-DIN touchscreen and include DVD, CD/MP3, AM/FM Receiver with Bluetooth 4.0 Connectivity.

VR63B – This standard unit from the 63 Series boasts a double-DIN 6.2” LCD touchscreen along with CD/MP3, AM/FM receiver and Bluetooth Connectivity. As an added value, Aptix technology is also included.

VR-624B – This unit is the base model of the 62 Series. Like the 63 Series, it includes a double-DIN 6.2” LCD touchscreen along with DVD, CD/MP3 and Aptix technology.

MHU-32 – This source unit, from the SoundStream Marine and Powersport line, is a Marine grade digital media player that provides 32GB USB playback and 2-zone audio. This unit contains IP65 watertight construction to protect the unit from the elements.

POWER ACOUSTIK SOURCE UNITS –

PD-721XB and PD-721B – These source units come standard with a single-DIN 7” LCD touchscreen. The PD-721B is equipped with DVD, CD/MP3, AM/FM receiver and Bluetooth Connectivity.

D348B – This single-DIN value-priced model comes standard with a detachable 3.4” LCD screen. Other standard features include: DVD, CD/MP3, AM/FM receiver and Bluetooth connectivity.

PD-623B- The PD-623B is a dual-DIN unit with a 6.2” LCD touchscreen, DVD, CD/MP3, AM/FM receiver and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Dealers may immediately place orders with their reps. All of these source units are in stock and shipping now.

