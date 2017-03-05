The N&H Dealer Show Was Top Shelf

HATTIESBURG, MS (03.06.2017) – The N&H Show, Saturday March 4th, was a terrific event.

Dealers from throughout Mississippi and adjoining states were treated an all encompassing event. Dealers attending the event saw the latest products from over 30 top 12volt vendors, got the latest info from a factory staff members and manufacturer’s reps on site. In addition to the morning show activities dealers enjoyed a super delicious catfish lunch followed by brand specific training sessions from JVC and PowerBass. Following the training sessions dealers spent more time with reps and some loaded orders. The vast majority of the show orders were set for to the dealer delivery by the N&H crew in the days following the event.

Just prior to the 1:30 training Ricky Gibson, N&H proprietor, addressed attendees who had just enjoyed fried catfish and chicken, all the trimmings and delicious cookies. The fried pickles really stood out in the great spread from the Mack’s West food truck. Mike LcLaurin and team did a great job keeping the hot food coming as Ricky’s hungry guests piled their plates high. Many went back for a second overflowing plate.

Gibson related to the crowd that approached 100, “Thank you for coming today…taking time away from your business to invest in growing your business. We are all part of an industry that has so many exciting new products to enrich consumers lives, not only car audio but safety, convenience, connectivity products, vehicle lighting and more. As a group let’s not participate in the industry’s ‘Race to Zero.’”

Industry personnel on site included Steve Cote and Adam Ortiz from JVC, Jeff Falk from PowerBass and Jeffrey James from AAMP. Manufacturer representatives on hand included Richie Holtzman and Steve Paul from Tech Marketing and John Howell from MC Marketing. Ortiz, who traveled in from Colorado, led the JVC training session. Cote, Eastern Regional Sales Manager-Car Electronic Sector-JVC, traveled from his east coast field office. Falk, PowerBass Eastern Regional, came in from Florida. The Tech Marketing crew traveled from their offices in the southeast. Howell made the trip from Prattville AL.

Cote commented, “I attend a number of shows and it is always terrific to meet enthusiastic dealers who know their market and care about consumers. Those experiences make trips to distributor shows, like N&H, very worthwhile.”

There were a number of cool demo vehicles positioned in the N&H lot. The JVC Chevy Sonic, that was in the JVC booth at CES, was rockin’. Also, the SoundTowne Mobile demo vehicle-Texarkana TX, was in the house and pumping MMATS Audio power. After a couple ground shaking “Burps” an officer from the Hattiesburg Police Department joined the crowd at the N&H event.

The Jeep, from Thomas Manchelli’s RoyalT’s Custom Lighting, showcased the company’s LED lights plus an awesome custom installation featuring MMATS Pro Audio equipment.

During the event dealers strolled through the N&H showroom and warehouse to see a very impressive lineup of brands that included JVC, AAMP brands, PowerBass, Soundstream, Power Acoustik, RaceSport, Aquatic AV, Audiopipe, Blackmore, Bazooka, Q-Power, Audio Enhancers, SPL, Cobra, Wilson, Jensen-DUB, MMATS and Interfire plus various accessory brands.

At the end of the day dealer orders, staged on pallets, were prepared for delivery direct to dealers stores over the few days following the show. The order going to Sound Solutions in Gulfport MS was 3 pallets stacked high.

Stay tuned for much more as 12voltnews.com follows the many positives generated at the 2017 N&H Dealer Show.

