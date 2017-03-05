BOYO Releases Rear View Cameras with Trajectory Parking Guide Lines

FULLERTON, CA (03.06.2017) – Vision Tech America, Inc. believes in providing customers with the state of the art technology in automobile engineering with the best possible prices to modernize vehicles. In this regard, BOYO announced a new series of rear view cameras with trajectory parking guide lines instead of fixed lines.
“This trajectory feature will provide drivers with a better perspective of their rear view when backing up. It will help drivers back up safely with confidence,” said D.K. Chung, President and CEO of BOYO.Ceasar Olaes joined the BOYO team on February 1, 2017 as the new Director of Sales and Operations. He brings over 25 years of experience in the 12 Volt Industry to BOYO and proudly introduced innovative technology oriented new products.
BOYO is planning to gradually implement trajectory parking guide lines in all rear view cameras in the near future.
Visit visiontechamerica.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.