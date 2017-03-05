BOYO Releases Rear View Cameras with Trajectory Parking Guide Lines

FULLERTON, CA (03.06.2017) – Vision Tech America, Inc. believes in providing customers with the state of the art technology in automobile engineering with the best possible prices to modernize vehicles. In this regard, BOYO announced a new series of rear view cameras with trajectory parking guide lines instead of fixed lines.

“This trajectory feature will provide drivers with a better perspective of their rear view when backing up. It will help drivers back up safely with confidence,” said D.K. Chung, President and CEO of BOYO.

BOYO is planning to gradually implement trajectory parking guide lines in all rear view cameras in the near future.

Visit visiontechamerica.com for more.

