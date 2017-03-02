EchoMaster Chosen as MESA Preferred Partner for Collision Avoidance

CLEARWATER, FL (03.2017) – EchoMaster and M.E.S.A. have announced their partnership in collision avoidance. With safety being the fastest growing category in aftermarket automotive, retailers are beginning to focus their business today, more than ever before, on this critical category. After a thorough vendor review spanning the last 12 months, M.E.S.A. has selected EchoMaster as its group’s preferred safety brand.

“AAMP’s greatest growth opportunity right now is safety,” explained Herb Brown Vice President of Sales at AAMP, “which is why we have focused a great deal of R&D, marketing and sales resources on making EchoMaster the best, single source for 12 volt retailers looking to get into or expand their collision avoidance business The M.E.S.A members are among the best in our industry. Vendor selection is not easy, the BOD puts the product and overall support and strategy through a rigorous evaluation phase. So not only is this and exciting business opportunity for EchoMaster, it also validates the efforts we’ve put into this brand over the last year.”

“We’ve have had a long standing partnership with AAMP brands for some time now,” explained Ryan Gunter, Director of M.E.S.A., “and we are thrilled to expand that partnership into collision avoidance. Not only does EchoMaster have a high quality, extensive product line, but they also offer marketing, training and sales support to their retail partners. This 360° approach to retail support was unmatched by any other safety brand currently in the market.”

