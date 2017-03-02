Crux Releases Mercedes Benz NTG5.5 Interface

RESEDA, CA (03.03.2017) – Crux Interfacing Solutions has announced the release of the RVCMB-78E Backup Camera and Video interface for the NEW 2017 Mercedes E-CLASS with the NTG 5.5 System.

Rich DeSclafani from CRUX stated, “The new RVCMB-78E provides the ability to upgrade the factory infotainment system with several features not available from the manufacturer. Things like rear camera, front camera, smartphone mirroring and 360 camera inputs are essential to be able to offer on these vehicles that already come with extensive option packages. This complements our existing Video in Motion interface for these vehicles.”

RVCMB-78E FEATURES:

Rear-view camera input

Front-view camera input

2 Video Inputs

Front-view camera and Video Inputs can still be used even if vehicle is equipped with an OEM rear view camera

With OE type Dynamic Parking Guidelines

Toggle AV inputs from Comand knob, wireless remote control or wired push button switch provided

On-screen display and setup

RVCMB-78E Compatibility:

Mercedes Benz:

W/NTG 5.5 (12.3” or 8”)

2017+ E-CLASS W213

To view the RVCMB-78E product page, click here. To view the full 2017 Crux product catalog, click here.

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

