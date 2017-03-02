Brandmotion Welcomes Tony Berlingieri as Director of Sales and Marketing

SOUTHFIELD, MI (03.03.2017) – Brandmotion LLC, leading developer and supplier of drive-enhancing vehicle technology, announced it has hired Tony Berlingieri as director of sales and marketing. With extensive experience in automotive aftermarket business development and assets management, Berlingieri provides Brandmotion with additional hands-on leadership to further the company’s growth.

“Tony brings us the right type of experience at the perfect time,” said Jeff Varick, president of Brandmotion. “With the expanding automotive safety market, we anticipate new business opportunities as well as more advanced technology infusion into automotive safety devices. Tony provides a good mix of industry familiarity and fresh insight to help us leverage those opportunities, both for our company and our resellers.”

Berlingieri brings more than 25 years of automotive aftermarket marketing and management expertise to Brandmotion. His accomplishments center on expanding business opportunities by developing and supporting a broader customer base. At Brandmotion, he will focus on strengthening the sales channels for the company’s growing line of vehicle-specific safety solutions.

“I am very excited to start this next phase of my career with Brandmotion,” he said. “The aftermarket continues to be the segment of the industry that leads in innovation. Brandmotion has done a great job of keeping its ear to the ground and producing solutions that provide value in the marketplace. I look forward to utilizing my expertise to further enhance that drive.”

Based in Michigan, Berlingieri will work from Brandmotion headquarters in Southfield. He can be reached at tberlingieri@brandmotion.com or (734) 619-1250, extension 707.

Visit www.brandmotion.com for more.

