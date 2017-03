Posted on March 1, 2017 by Brandon Crist

RKST in Pontiac, MI has an immediate opening for a sales/installation specialist.

Must be MECP certified with 3 years on job experience in the industry.

Hourly pay with commission on sales & installation.

Health, 401K.

Monday – Friday 8 am – 6 pm

Send resume to tommy@rkst.net

