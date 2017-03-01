NAV-TV Appoints Reliable Product Marketing as Factory Representative for Northern California and Nevada

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (03.02.2017) – NAV-TV Corp. has announced the appointment of Reliable Product Marketing as Factory Reps for the territory of Northern California and Northern Nevada.

“We are very excited to work with Reliable Product Marketing. Their proven history of “hands on” dealer support, combined with an extensive technical background, makes them the ideal partner to represent the NAV-TV brand,” stated Derek Schmiedl of NAV-TV.

Reliable Product Marketing was formed by Scott Baughman in 2009 and has won many awards, including Rep of the Year from ARC Audio in 2013 & 2015, ORCA’s most improved territory in 2016 and Compustar’s most improved territory in 2013. In 2014, Mr. Baughman expanded RPM and founded the OEM Integration Academy to provide technical training. Backed by Ken Ward from Educar Training and key technical personnel from Compustar and ARC Audio, OEM Integration Academy’s focus is to provide territory dealers with the tools and knowledge to successfully integrate Audio, Video, Safety and Security products into complex, and often misunderstood, modern vehicles.

Visit www.navtv.com for more.

