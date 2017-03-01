CrimeStopper Partners with DOW Electronics

TEMPE, AZ (03.02.2017) – CrimeStopper has partnered with Tampa, FL-based Dow Electronics to distribute the company’s product lines in all of its continental U.S. locations, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, effective immediately.

Focusing on providing consumer electronics that enhance the customer experience, DOW has been one of the largest independently owned and operated electronics distributors servicing independent retailers in the southern United States for nearly six decades.

“We chose DOW because they are dedicated to 12V specialty retailers,” explained Alvin Klement, national sales manager for CrimeStopper. “We are counting on them to continue to provide the best service to dealers in their market by providing hands on training, live webinars, retail merchandising, advertising materials, and quick product delivery to all 11 states. When you get right down to it, DOW’s dedication to supporting their dealers combined with their staff of seasoned professionals makes them the perfect fit for a company with as many solutions as CrimeStopper has to offer.”

As DOW launches the complete CrimeStopper line, they are setting dealers up for success with feature-benefit based product training, a program that gives them access to displays, freight incentives, and the full complement of CrimeStopper consumer advertising materials.

“We are excited to offer CrimeStopper to all our retailers across the south,” said Drew C. Fischer, Director of Sales, DOW Electronics. “Consumer interest is at an all-time high with respect to vehicle safety and security. With CrimeStopper, we now have a vehicle security and safety line that will allow us to market and sell across our entire 11 state footprint. We look forward to continuing to help our retailers grow this category and ultimately grow their profitability with CrimeStopper.”

Visit www.crimestopper.com and www.dowelectronics.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

