N&H Annual Dealer Show…Saturday March 4

HATTIESBURG, MS (03.01.2017) – The 2017 N&H Show is set for Saturday, March 4th, at the company’s facility in Hattiesburg, MS. The action starts at 10 A.M.

Ricky Gibson, and the N&H crew, are set for another super event as the latest products from vendors will showcased. There will be product sessions for key brands as well as the famous catfish lunch with all he trimmings.

Gibson related to 12voltnews.com, “2017 is off to a strong start. Tax refund season is getting ready to kick-in and our show specials will give our dealers some extra ammo to promote and close deals.”

Brands to be highlighted at the event include JVC Mobile Entertainment, PowerBass, Q Power, Power Acoustik, Concept, MMAT’s Pro Audio, Directed, AAMP Global, PAC, EchoMaster, American International, Audiovox, and Soundstream.

Jeff Falk, new on board at PowerBass as Eastern Regional stated “The PowerBass line is really positioned well this year. At CES the dealer reaction in the was so positive. I look forward to showing dealers our latest products for the car, power sports marine. The new OE direct fit speakers have been well received at other distributor shows this year. Working with dealers at the N&H Show will be a super opportunity to help all maximize their sales.”

Kent Daigle, from Epsilon’s Soundstream and Power Acoustk brands, will be on site with John Howell from MC Marketing. Rumor has it the new patent pending dual screen Soundstream unit, a must see at CES 2017, may make an appearance at the N&H Show.

Richie Holtzman, Tech Marketing, is scheduled to be in the house with Directed and cranking the new JVC Chevy Sonic demo vehicle directly from the JVC booth at CES 2017.

Jeffrey James is traveling from the AAMP Global HQ in Florida to show dealers the latest including new rear camera solutions from EchoMaster.

The N&H Show has a full day planned with the morning filled with registration and demos. The delicious catfish lunch 12:30 until 1:30. The afternoon will feature focused product sessions and demos plus shopping in the warehouse.

Gibson concluded by offering “No problems with having to transport product home after the show. All merchandise will be delivered the week following the show. The N&H staff and I look forward to seeing you and thanking you for your business.

For more info, visit nandhelectronics.com or call 800-264-8808.

