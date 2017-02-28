DEI Announces New 12 Volt Sales Manager — Chuck Kenney to Lead Sales for Boom Mat

Avon Lake, Ohio (March 1, 2017) – DEI Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tom Miller, is pleased to announce Chuck Kenney as the company’s newly created position of 12 Volt Sales Manager. A 30 year veteran of the electronics industry, he is responsible for overseeing sales, distribution and profits for Boom Mat, DEI’s acoustic brand.

With expertise in account management and team development, Kenney has been selected to grow the Boom Mat brand in the 12 volt market, to solidify and further develop DEI’s heat and sound control product distribution and sales, and to explore new market opportunities in the home theater, trailer, RV, commercial work truck and marine industries. He will be the primary contact for trade and distributor shows and will be integral in the selection of sponsored project car builders to represent the Boom Mat brand under Team DEI.

As the former National Sales Manager for Epsilon Electronics, Kenney handled national accounts and was responsible for domestic sales. In this and prior positions as Regional Sales Manager for Audiovox Electronics and General Manager of Lesco Distributing, he was responsible for working with program distribution groups, developing and managing a strong team of manufacturer representatives and generating sales with top retailers including Wal-Mart, Target Stores and Best Buy.

Formerly from Ohio, Kenney received his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati. In this position he will work remotely from his home in Texas and report direct to Tom Miller.

Miller says, “As a brand, DEI’s Boom Mat line has great potential for sales in the 12 volt market which has not received the same attention as our core business, the automotive performance aftermarket. Kenney’s extensive background and relationships developed from decades of working with sales reps and distributors selling to the top brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers made him a stand out choice for this position. We are excited to have him on board and trust that he will also be instrumental in directing our attention to trends for new products to make Boom Mat the leading brand in acoustic control.”

Kenney says, “This is the ideal position for me as I enjoy building a team that is focused on the potential of a product. My goal is to quickly build a strong network of motivated sales representatives for nationwide sales coverage and to spend a lot of time on the road supporting their sales efforts at the retail and distributor level. DEI’s extensive line of Boom Mat sound control has unfulfilled sales potential and I hope to change that quickly.”

For more information, please contact Tom Miller at 800-264-9472, or email Miller at TMiller@DesignEngineering.com. Chuck Kenney may be reached at ChuckK@DesignEngineering.com, or 214-587-7603. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news visit www.DesignEngineering.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or subscribe to DEI’s You Tube channel.

